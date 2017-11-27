SelGo suits up as Billboard’s ‘Woman of the Year’

Pop sensation Selena Gomez has had an eventful year, releasing hit new music, being named the most followed celebrity on Instagram and re-uniting with former and fellow musician Justin Bieber.

And Selena Gomez’s year just got better, after the ‘Same old Love’ hit-maker was named Billboard’s ‘Woman of The Year’. The singer celebrated being named Billboard’s Woman of the Year with a photo shoot which sees her posing in a black tuxedo jumpsuit by Mulger.

The official Instagram profile of the entertainment brand posted a photo from the shoot and captioned it as, “Woman crush of the year. #womeninmusic.” The singer and actress was announced as this year’s recipient last month and will be honoured at the annual Women in Music gala on November 30.

While talking about Selena’s credentials, John Amato, president of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group said, “Not only is Selena soaring on the charts, but she continuously inspires young women everywhere to be authentic, give back and to not be afraid to use their voice.

She is never afraid to speak her mind and has used her platform to advocate for the needs of others. We are thrilled to be able to honour her as our Woman of the Year.”

The ‘Bad Liar’ hit-maker joins an all-star cast of previous ‘Woman of the Year’ honorees, including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Pink, Katy Perry, Fergie, Beyonce and last year’s winner, Madonna.