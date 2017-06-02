Self-employment to 7.50 lakh youths this year in MP

Bhopal : Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Sanjay-Satyendra Pathak said that 7 lakh 50 thousand youth will be provided employment this year in Madhya Pradesh through self-employment schemes.

He said that state government has made amendments in the policy to encourage MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Industries). The result is that 87 thousand MSME were registered last year in the state. In these units, 9,500 crore capital has been invested and about 3.50 lakh youths have got employment.

MSME Minister Pathak was addressing “Self-employment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh” session organized at the Global Skill and Employment Partnership Summit held in Bhopal today.

Women and Child Development Minister Smt. Archana Chitnis was also present in the session. Pathak said that the difference of MSME’s contribution in GDP in the Centre and state has to be reduced, which is 37.54per cent at the national level whereas it has reached 21.09 per cent in Madhya Pradesh.

MSME Minister said that there is more than 15,000 hectare developed land in 250 industrial areas of the state. He said that incubations and start-up have also been prepared in the state to encourage entrepreneurs. Start-ups will not be made to feel the shortage of capital in Madhya Pradesh. For this capital will be provided through Madhya Pradesh Venture Capital Fund.

Pathak said that incubation centre dedicated to leather sector in the inspire scheme in Dewas. An incubation centre has been established in Satna for bamboo cluster. State Coordinator Central Bank of India Ajay Vyas said in the session that loan is being made available for self-employment to youths in the MSME sector through banks. Four years back, Rs 17,000 crore loan was made available in the state which has now increased to Rs 40,000 crore in the MSME sector.

Credit linkage has been given to more than one lakh self-help groups in the state. Nationalised banks are operating 51 training centres to encourage young entrepreneurs. Pradham Mantri Mudra Yojana CEO Jiji Mammen told in the session that loan on easy interest rates has been made available to 20 lakh 8 thousand women entrepreneurs under Mudra Yojana in the country.

Programmes like Make-in-India, Digital India, Start-up are being successfully implemented through the Mudra Yojana. Shekhar Sanyal, expert of subject “New opportunities of self-employment in industry sector” told during the session that smart phones and internet have brought about great changes in the self-employment sector.

Service sector companies operating on internet have made information about modern techniques in agricultural sector available to farmers. He said that employment opportunities can be generated more by continuous changes in skills.