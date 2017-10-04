Security forces pay tributes to BSF ASI killed in fidayeen attack in Kashmir

Agencies, Srinagar

Security forces on Wednesday paid floral tributes to an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Border Security Force (BSF), who was killed in a fidayeen attack near Srinagar International Airport.

A wreath laying ceremony was held at Humhama Srinagar, where floral tributes were paid to the martyr ASI B K Yadav, who gave supreme sacrifice of his life during a fidayeen attack on a BSF camp on Tuesday.

BSF Director General K K Sharma, senior officers of BSF and other security force agencies, including Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid paid rich tribute to the valor of the martyred jawan.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh and Minister for Education Altaf Bukhari were among other senior civil dignitaries who also paid floral tributes to the martyr.

Three militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) who carried out the attack on the camp were also killed in over 10-hour-long encounter.