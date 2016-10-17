Security forces launch search operation in Kashmir

Agencies, Srinagar

Security forces launched a massive search operation in the old town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district early this morning, official sources said. They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, security forces and state police launched a search operation in the old town.

All roads have been sealed with a large number of security forces deployed in the entire densely populated old town, the most troubled spot in the district. So far, there was no report of any contact with militants, the sources said, adding that at some places male members were seen coming out of their houses.

Details are awaited, they said. Early this month militants attacked BSF and Army camps at Baramulla in which a soldier was killed and another injured. Militants later managed to escape under the darkness during the intervening night of October 2 and 3.