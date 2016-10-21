Security forces launch search operation in Baramulla

Agencies, Baramulla

Security forces cordoned off parts of the old town in this north Kashmir district and launched a search operation early this morning to nab some wanted anti-national elements.

This was the second such search operation in the old town during the past one week, when the Army, paramilitary forces and state police arrested 44 alleged stone-pelters and others having links with militants.

Chinese and Pakistan flags besides other incriminating documents were recovered from them. Following a tip-off about the presence of more wanted persons, security forces and state police personnel cordoned off a number of areas in the old city. All exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches launched.

Official sources said some people were picked up for questioning. Search operation was on when the reports last came in, they said. Elsewhere in the town, restrictions on assembly of people under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed.

However, people alleged that all bridges, connecting old town with civil lines have been closed and a large number of security forces remained deployed to prevent any procession or protests.