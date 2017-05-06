The Indian Army in Kashmir Valley launched its biggest search operation in 50 villages. It got 20 villages totally vacated and rest 30 were search thoroughly from door-to-door coverage. Earlier the Army launched such operation in 1990.

Thereafter the Army was withdrawn and Valley affairs were handed over to mainly CRPF and also to BSF and ITBP. But the anti-India element took it as weakness. Now Army has been again posted here.

Even during the search operations stone pelting at the unit occurred at some places but Army undaunted continued it search operation and completed it. Now the policy of the Government is clear that it would not hold talks with organization like Hurriat, Jaish etc.

who are demanding separation from rest of India. The people living the region of Laddak and Jammu are wholly with India like Muslim of National Conference and PDP.

The Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said that the Army was considering a range of options to effectively retaliate against the brutal killing the two Indian soldiers. The Army is strengthening its counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control. When such thing occur we also carry out retaliatory action.

The Army has assessed there were about 50 active terror launch pads closer to LOC and 15 terror training camp in Pakistan side along the 778 kilometer Line of Control. With the snow in the mountain passes now melting the Army expects infiltration bids along the LOC to go up drastically with the support of Pakistan Army.

In the recent search operation about 4000 men from Army, CRP and Rastriya Rifles took part on it. Some say that with India taking the posture of no talk on Kashmir all understand that India want to settle the issue politically without giving any credence to non political Hurriat. Army chief wanted the people of Indian side not make emotional statement in the killing of jawans.