Scope for creative writers in films, tele-serials and ads

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

A workshop on creative writing was organized at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) to promote writing in Hindi. Presiding over the workshop Museum Director Prof. Sarit Kumar Chaudhary said the knowledge of language and subject is essential for writing.

Programme coordinator Dr. Sudhir Shrivastava said knowledge of popular words in necessary for creative writing. Changing with time, making untouched aspects part of writing and always updating knowledge is necessary.

Creative writing should be interesting, effective and communicate well. Later a detailed report was prepared about Rashtriya Balrang. Assistant Official Language Director Rajendra Jharia said the demand for writers has increased with development of business and information system.

He said they are in great demand in films, tele-serials and advertisements. Official language assistant Seema Khitolia proposed vote of thanks.