School uniform stitching work to be carried out by women self-help groups

CM gifts development works costing Rs. 775 Crore to Badwani District

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that school uniform stitching work will be carried out by the women self-help groups in the state. Chouhan was addressing the Women Self-Help Groups Convention during the Vikas Yatra at Pansemal of Badwani district today.

The Chief Minister stated that sand trading will be undertaken at gram panchayat level in the state, contract will not be given. He further mentioned that women self-help groups can also take part in sand trade.

Chouhan said that survey will be carried out to provide Narmada water in Pansemal area, Municipal Council status will be given to Gram Panchayat Niwali and Thikri before the election.

Survey of irrigation ponds will be carried out in Pansemal and if required new ponds will be constructed. He further mentioned that 100 seater girls’ hostel will be constructed in Niwali and examination centers of Government College will be opened in Pansemal and Niwali.

Chouhan made an announcement for giving permanent Tappa Tahsil status to Palsud.

Rs. 734.08 lakh Distributed to 535 Self-Help Groups

Chouhan distributed Rs. 50 lakh each for women’ training of self help groups of all the 7 blocks of the Badwani district and to undertake livelihood activities.

He also distributed 4 livelihood express vehicles under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Parivahan Yojana, laptops to 6 women under the Bank Sakhi Yojana, Rs. 734.05 lakh to 535 self help groups under the Bank Linkage Yojana and Rs. 27.75 lakh to 37 groups under the Samuday Nivesh Nidhi Yojana.

Moreover, Chouhan dedicated and performed bhoomi poojan of 44 development works costing Rs. 775 crore in Badwani district.

Convention Begun with Goumata Poojan

Chief Minister Chouhan inaugurated Women Self help groups’ Convention with Goumata poojan during the Vikas Yatra. He applied tilak to the Goumata, which has bagged first prize in the Gopal Puraskar Yojana and offered Gur-Chana.

He also gave prize money to the Goumata’s caretaker. CM Chouhan released the Calendar of Green Commando Yojana under implementation in Badwani district.

Employment Fair and Exhibition Became Center of Attraction

Employment fair was organized in Pansemal during the Vikas Yatra. Unemployed youths of the district took full advantage of the fair. Unemployed girls and boys in large number visited the fair and gathered information on the employment oriented schemes.

Women self help groups organized an exhibition of items manufactured by their groups at the convention site. People came from the different parts of the district saw the exhibition and purchased the items.

Employment fair and exhibition, both became the center of attraction for the people. CM Chouhan accompanied the procession and reached the site of women self help groups’ convention. He was accorded warm welcome by various social organizations, eminent citizens and common men.

District in-charge Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, Minister for Animal Husbandry Antar Singh Arya, member of Parliament Subhash Patel, MLAs Kailash Vijayvargiya, Diwan Singh Patel, other Public Representatives, Women members of self help groups and villagers accompanied the Chief Minister.