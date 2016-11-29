Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
12:54 pm - Tuesday November 29, 2016

SC to hear plea on demonetisation on Dec 2

November 29, 2016 12:30 pm

Supreme-Court

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today decided to hear on December 2, the plea filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay and 14 other district co-operative banks in connection with the demonetisation issue. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Tirath Singh Thakur, and comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and L Nageshwar Rao, decided to hear the matter.

Mr Upadhyay had knocked the doors of the apex court seeking to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. Fourteen district co-operative banks from Kerala also moved the apex court seeking permission to handle cash (Deposit old notes, hand out new notes). So far, district co-operative banks have been kept outside the ambit of currency exchange etc.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

SC to hear plea on demonetisation on Dec 2 SC to hear plea on demonetisation on Dec 2
Oppn disrupts LS over note ban, I-T Bill ; House adjourned till noon Oppn disrupts LS over note ban, I-T Bill ; House adjourned till noon
Nabha jailbreak : Escaped Khalistani terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo arrested Nabha jailbreak : Escaped Khalistani terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo arrested
Govt slams parties for ‘Bharat Bandh’ call, Oppn disunity comes to fore Govt slams parties for ‘Bharat Bandh’ call, Oppn disunity comes to fore