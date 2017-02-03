SC to hear Aircel-Maxis case on February 8

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court will hear the Aircel-Maxis case on February 8. Anand Grover, senior lawyer appearing as a Special public prosecutor, submitted that it was a separate case of money laundering. ‘Thereby this Apex Court should hear the matter.’

The apex court hinted that there was nothing left in the case, when the special CBI Court had yesterday discharged almost all accused in the case.

‘If you wanted to file an appeal, then you could file it in an appropriate court,’ the SC said. A bench of the Apex Court headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar was hearing the arguments from Grover, who pleaded it to hear his contentions in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.