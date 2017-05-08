SC to give judgement on validity of Assam Accord

Agencies, Guwahati

Amid the cut off year controversy to detect and deport the illegal migrants in Assam, the Supreme court’s top constitutional bench will decide today whether it can hear and complete the case of the validity of Section 6A of the historic Assam accord which stipulates 1971 as the base year for detection of illegal settlers in the state.

With ruling BJP in the state batting for 1951 as the base year contrary to 1971 in the Assam Accord signed 30 years back, the decision of the top court is a keenly watched event in the state which will have a long lasting impact on the vexed foreigners issue in Assam.

In 1985, Parliament inserted Section 6A in the citizenship act, prescribing March 25, 1971 as the cut-off date for detection and deportation of foreigners in Assam. For other states, the year is 1951. BJP’s ally in the government Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is against the stand of the state government and said at any cost the sanctity of the Assam Accord should be upheld and take base year 1951 for detection and deportation of illegal settlers.

While the opposition Congress in Assam has also requested President Pranab Mukherjee to defend a clause on expelling illegal immigrants that was inserted in the citizenship act of 1955 after the 1985 Assam Accord, which ended a six-year anti-foreigner movement, primarily against Bangladeshis.

The appeal was sent to the President on Saturday, ahead of a scheduled hearing on the issue by a five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court today. “We urge you to take necessary steps for defending Section 6A before the Supreme Court for protecting the rights of lakhs of people in Assam,” the state Congress party’s said in its plea to the President Mr Mukherjee.

The influential All Assam Students Union (AASU) has warned of state-wide agitation if the clause of Assam accord is diluted to accommodate illegal settlers in the state. The Assam Agitation between 1979 and 1985 against the influx of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants culminated in the accord on 1985 signed by leaders who spearheaded the movement.

They included leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad. The Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha, an association representing the state’s indigenous people, challenged the validity of Section 6A in the top court in 2014.

The exercise to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from May 2015 saw other organisations demanding 1951, and not 1971, as the cut-off year for deporting illegal immigrants who “threaten the existence of indigenous people”. The demand gained momentum after the BJP formed a coalition government in Assam last May.