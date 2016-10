Agencies, New Delhi

Adjourning the next hearing till October 17, the Supreme Court today barred the Indian cricket board, BCCI, from releasing funds to state associations.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Tirath Singh Thakur, ruled that the Board of Control for Cricket in India could not disburse funds to state associations. Those that have received money cannot use it until they file a written undertaking to abide by the Justice R M Lodha panel recommendations.