3:15 pm - Thursday October 27, 2016

SC stays proceeding in UP court against Kejriwal & Kumar Vishwas

October 27, 2016 3:05 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme court today stayed the proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party colleague Kumar Vishwas, initiated by a trial court of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh in a case pertaining to holding an election rally in 2014.

A division bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra, stayed the proceedings in the lower court and issued notice to the state. The two AAP leaders have moved the apex court for quashing of the summons issued by the trial court against them.

