SC stays Bombay HC order that allows women entering Haji Ali

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today stayed the order of the Bombay High Court which had lifted the ban on women from entering the sanctum sanctorum of the renowned Muslim shrine in south Bombay after the Dargah management told the apex court it would come out with a progressive stand within two weeks.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Tirath Singh Thakur, passed the order, after hearing from the Dargah management board. The Board has approached the top court, challenging the Bombay High Court order lifting the ban on women from entering the sanctum sanctorum of the renowned Muslim shrine.

The apex court had fixed October 17 as the next date of hearing in the case. The Supreme Court observed that the troubles recreated when at a place men are allowed whereas women are not. It told the trust to come up with a progressive stand since women were entering the place before 2011.