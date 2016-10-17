SC refuses bail to former Jharkhand Minister Anosh Ekka

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today refused to grant bail to former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka, accused of murdering a school para-teacher.

The apex court division bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra, refused to grant Ekka any bail, after keeping in view the fact and circumstances that the matter is pending trial in the Jharkhand sessions court.

“We are not inclined to give bail to the accused at this stage,” the SC said, in its order, today.

The top court, however, asked the Jharkhand sessions Court to conduct the murder trial expeditiously in a time-bound manner.

Ekka was a former minister in the erstwhile Madhu Koda cabinet.

He is accused of murdering the school para-teacher Manoj. The case now is pending before a sessions court in the Jharkhand state for trial. Ekka had moved the SC for bail.