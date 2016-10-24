SC issues notices to Centre, Bihar Govt for shifting of Mohammad Shahabuddin from Siwan to Tihar

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today issued notice to the Centre, Bihar Government and jailed former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin in a petition filed for his shifting from Siwan District Jail to the Tihar jail here.

The order of the apex court division bench comprising Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Amitava Roy came in petition from Asha Ranjan, the wife of of murdered journalist Rajdeo Ranjan and another petitioner Chandra Babu — who have prayed before the court for transferring the controversial ex-MP who had represented Siwan seat in the Lower House for four terms.

The petitioners stated in the petition that on being kept in jail in his home district the RJD strongman with known criminal record could influence and terrorise witness in the case of scribe’s killing. They also feared threat to the family members of Ranjan. The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed on November 28 and by the date — the Union government, the Bihar government and Shahabuddin — have to file their respective replies.