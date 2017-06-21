Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
2:01 pm - Wednesday June 21, 2017

SC denies bail to Justice CS Karnan

June 21, 2017 1:36 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today refused to grant relief to the retired Calcutta High Court Judge Justice CS Karnan in the contempt of court case in which he was sentenced to six-month imprisonment.

A vacation Bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, refused to give any relief to (Retired) Justice Karnan.

He was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for contempt of court by the Supreme Court. “The seven-judge Bench had passed the order. It binds everybody.

It binds us also,” the Supreme Court observed, while refusing to grant any relief to the retired Justice Karnan. Mr Mathew J Nedumpara, lawyer appearing for retired Justice Karnan, pleaded before the apex court that it should grant bail to his client and suspend the six-month jail sentence.

