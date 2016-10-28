SC cancels bail to Rocky Yadav in road rage case

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today canceled the bail granted to Rocky Yadav in a road rage case that left one Aditya Sachdeva dead..

A division bench of the Apex court passed the interim order after hearing from the Bihar Government for the cancellation of the bail to Rocky the son of a ruling JDU suspended MLC Manorama Devi.

Rakesh Ranjan Yadav alias Rocky Yadav, was arrested in May for shooting teen age college student Aditya following a road rage was granted bail by the Patna High Court a few days ago.