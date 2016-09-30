Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
SC cancels bail plea of RJD strongman Shahabuddin

September 30, 2016 3:54 pm

shahabuddin

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today set aside the order of Patna High court and cancelled the bail of ex-RJD Parliamentarian Mohammad Shahabuddin.

The apex court division bench, headed by Justices Pinaki Chandra Ghosh and Amitava Roy, overruled the HC order, which had granted bail to Shahabuddin.

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Siwan resident Chandrakeshwar Prasad, told the Court that he could not be reformed and the offence he had committed is not only brutal but also heinous.

