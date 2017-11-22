SC asks Jaypee Group to deposit Rs 275-crore by 31 Dec

New Delhi,

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Jaypee Group to deposit a sum of Rs 275 crores to the Supreme Court registry by December 31.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud was hearing the submissions and arguments from the petitioner and the respondent in the Jaypee Infratech case.

All the directors of the Jaypee Group were present in the court.During the hearing today, the three-judge bench of the apex court asked how many directors were there in the JP Group. The reply from the Jaypee Group was that there were a total of 13 directors, including eight independents and five promoters.

The apex court also fixed the deadline to pay the amount in installments. The Supreme Court also made it clear that the promoters and independent directors of the Jaypee Group were not to sell any property belonging to them and also their family members without the prior permission of the court.