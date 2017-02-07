Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
SC asks Centre to check SIM misuse

February 7, 2017 11:15 am

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today asked the Centre to make policies within a year regarding framing of rules and regulations so as to ensure that the SIMs (Subscriber Identification Module) is not misused.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Lok Niti foundation seeking it’s intervention for a direction to streamline the unauthorised use of SIM cards in mobile phones.

The top court on January 23 gave the Centre two weeks to implement a mechanism to ensure proper verification of all mobile phone subscribers while issuing SIM cards. Headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, the bench said that it is important to remove fictitious subscribers for a crackdown on fraudulent activities.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Lokniti Foundation gave suggestion on the mobile phone verification issue and said that there was a grave risk to the national security because of lack of verification of mobile phone subscribers.

