SC allows CBI appeal in fodder scam case

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today ordered that the criminal conspiracy charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad be initiated and trial completed in the case within nine months.

Finding enough of evidence to invoke the criminal conspiracy charges against Lalu, the apex court allowed the appeal filed by the CBI opposing the dropping of criminal conspiracy charges against Lalu Prasad by the Jharkhand High Court in the fodder scam case. A Bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, passed the order after hearing from the CBI and from Lalu Prasad.

The CBI had registered a number of cases against Lalu and others for embezzlement of funds on the pretext of buying fodder for the cattle. In 2014, the Jharkhand High Court had given relief to the former Bihar Chief Minister and others by dropping the charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and prevention of corruption.

The High Court had quashed the cases on the grounds that a person convicted in one case could not be tried in similar cases based on same witnesses and evidence. However, the CBI had gone on appeal in the Supreme Court and contended before it that though the cases have arisen from fodder scam, they are different in nature as different amounts were involved from different treasuries.