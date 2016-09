Agencies, New Delhi

Supreme Court today adjourned hearing in the bail cancellation of former RJD Member of Parliament Mohammed Shahabuddin till Septeember 28.

Shahabuddin’s his lawyer prayed before the court for grant of some more time for responding to the notice issued by the apex court.

Accepting his request a division bench of the top court headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose posted the case for Wednesday.