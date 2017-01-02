SBI, PNB, UBI cut lending rates by up to 0.9 pc

Agencies, New Delhi

State Bank of India, the top public sector lender, along with other PSU lenders — Punjab National Bank and Union Bank — today cut their benchmark lending rates by up to 90 basis points, which is expected to boost credit demand and growth.

The rate slash comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon banks to lend more to the poor and middle class. The SBI cut down its one-year marginal cost of funds lending rate (MCLR) by 0.9 percent from 8.90 percent to 8 percent for one-year tenure, while the PNB has cut its MCLR by 0.7 percent to 8.45 percent from 9.15 percent.

The Union Bank of India reduced its rate by 0.65-0.9 percent to 8.65 percent. With the banks possessing huge liquidity by way of massive deposits following the demonetisation, the Government had been urging banks to pass to cut lending rate to benefit the borrowers.

Welcoming the Banks’ decision, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said in a tweet, “Welcome reduction of interest rates by SBI. Loan disbursement expected to pick up. Positive for economy.’’ “Trend of Interest rate reduction follows demonetisation. Banks have substantial quantum of low cost Funds now,’’ Mr Das in another tweet.