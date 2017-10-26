Save the Date for Veere Di Wedding- new poster out!

After stunning the audiences with their gorgeous lehengas in the first glimpse of the film, the makers had tickled the curiosity buds and kept the audiences waiting to unveil the first look of the film.

The highly anticipated girl gang entertainer directed by Shashanka Ghosh, is all set to hit theatres on the 18th of May, 2018, worldwide. The first look that was out today was nothing less than a celebration in itself as we saw the leading ladies striking their best poses, looking adorable in sherwanis and donning pagdis.

The response to the first glimpse has been spectacular and audiences across the nation can’t wait to attend this grand wedding! Veere Di Wedding is still on floors and the cast and crew just successfully wrapped their Delhi schedule.

Save the date and #GetReadyForVeereDiWedding on 18th May 2018. Veere Di wedding is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd., and An Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network production.