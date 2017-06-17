‘Satyagraha’ is beginning of fight for peasants : Scindia

Bhopal : Congress MP and ex-Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today said that the ‘satyagraha’, which would conclude at Kalghat in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar District tomorrow, was the beginning – and not the end – of the fight for the rights of peasants in the state.

Mr Scindia – who staged ‘satyagraha’ at the Dussehra Ground in the state capital’s TT Nagar area for three days beginning June 14 – made the statement while addressing a press conference, which began by a delay of an hour than the scheduled time, here. “The fight against injustice meted out to agriculturists would continue.

The torch that has been lit here would be carried forward to every district and every block. All Congress leaders would take part in the struggle,” he said. Parrying queries over being the chief ministerial candidate in the next Assembly elections, Mr Scindia said that his role would be determined by the public.

He said that he would continue to fight for the farmers, youth and women irrespective of media analysis about his role. Speaking about the demand for loan waiver by peasants across the nation, he said that even noted agriculture expert MS Swaminathan has opined that loan waiver would be an important step in the short-term.

Pointing out that BJP-ruled Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have waived farmers’ loan in their states, he said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan – who calls himself the son of an agriculturist – is holding back.

Describing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as a magician of Economics, Mr Scindia said the state regime has shown an agriculture growth rate of over 18 per cent and bagging ‘Krishi Karman’ awards but crops are fetching lesser price.