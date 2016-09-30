‘Satyagraha’ brought freedom from colonial rule, ‘Swachhagraha’ will bring freedom from dirt : PM

Agencies, New Delhi

One lakh villages will become Open Defecation Free(ODF) on October 2, Union Minister for Rural Development, Drinking Water & Sanitation and Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar announced at the INDOSAN (INDIA SANITATION CONFERENCE) inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today.

The Prime Minister on this occasion said that just as ‘Satyagraha’ had delivered freedom to the country from colonial rule, a movement for cleanliness ‘Swachhagraha’ would make the country dirt and filth-free. He said it was not budget allocations that would push the cleanliness drive, but the involvement of the people that would bring the change. ‘Cleanliness is no more the idea of the Prime Minister, as the masses are now doing so much for it,’ he said.

Mr Tomar, in his address said that in addition to one lakh villages achieving ODF status on October 2, 40 districts will also join this category in this financial Year.

Mr Tomar said the Swachh Bharat Mission, launched by the Prime Minister on October 2, 2014, after his historic address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15 , 2014, was not a government programme, but was a people’s movement and there was need for behavioural change among the people as merely toilet construction will not be sufficient to achieve the ODF status.

The Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation was compiling the best practices from villages across the country and will bring it to the notice of the common man to emulate the same, he said . He said the Central Government, State Governments, Municipal bodies, Panchayati Raj Institutions, NGOs, Spiritual and Religious leaders, Public Representatives, Educational Institutions and famous personalities from all walks of life had joined hands together to make India, a Clean India by 2nd October, 2019, the 50th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, as announced by the Prime Minister.

At present 87, 666 villages are ODF, apart from 1,544 villages in Namami Gange areas. This needs to be underlined that the sanitation coverage was 42.12 percent on 2nd October, 2014, when the programme was launched, which has now increased to 55.31 percent, while 24 Districts have been declared as ODF ones. Sikkim is the only State which has achieved the ODF status, and Kerala, Haryana, Gujrat and Maharashtra will soon achieve it.

On the occasion, the Minister also presented the award to Sindhudurd District of Maharashtra as best swachh district while, Patan in Gujrat bagged the award for best swachh iconic place. Gangtok in Sikkim was adjudged as the best Tourist Place in the country.