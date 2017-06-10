Satguru Kabir Prakat Mahotsav celebrated

Bhopal : Satguru Kabir Prakat Mahotsav was celebrated at Kabir Stambh, Old Vidhan Sabha building under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Sarv Kori Koli Samaj Kalyan Mahasabha.

Handicraft Corporation Chairman Narayan Prasad Kabir Panthi was the chief guest, while additional SP Devendra Singh Siroliya was the special guest. Former collector GP Kabir Panthi presided over the programme.

Mahant Ganesh Das, Ramlal Tyagi and the guests garlanded the Kabir Stambh. Kabir Bhajan singer Ramesh Jateria and the troupe presented Kabir bhajans and performed maha aarti. Large numbers of followers of Kabir were present.

Mahasabha state president Nawal Kishore Kabir Panthi, district president Suresh Panthi Kallu, state general secretary Deepak Kori, Bhagchand Khaironiya, Vijay Ram Kori, Nathuram Shakya, Ganesh Ram Shakya, Devendra Shakya, Nandkishore Panthi, Bhagwati Mahawar, Ramesh Sonia, Hariom Shakya, Santosh Kumar, Manohar Panthi, Yogesh Khuraiyya, Ram Milan Shakya and others were present at the programme.