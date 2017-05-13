‘Sarkar 3’ gets a lukewarm response at box office, earns around Rs 2 cr on opening day

Agencies, New Delhi

Despite the presence of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the promise held by the ‘Sarkar’ franchise and the strong buzz around it, ‘Sarkar 3’ has got a lukewarm response, earning just around Rs 2 crore at the box office in India on its opening day, trade sources said.

The film, third in the ‘Sarkar’ franchise, earned approximately Rs 2.

2 crore at the box office in India on its opening day yesterday, as per initial estimates.

The below average response came despite the presence of Bachchan, who is reprising his role as Subhash Nagre’ or ‘Sarkar’.

Though the film performed better compared to the other release of the week ‘Meri Pyari Bindu’, trade sources said that with the presence of Bachchan and the popular sarkar franchise, the film was expected earn more.

Trade sources say that the opening taken by the film is lower compared to that taken by ‘Sarkar Raj’, which was second in the Sarkar’ franchise.

Trade experts also attributed the poor opening of ‘Sakar 3’ to the continued dominance at the box office by ‘Baahubali 2’ Directed by Ram Gopal Verma, ‘Sarkar 3’ sees Bachchan reprise the role of Sarkar.

The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Amit Sadh, Supriya pathak and Yami Gautam.