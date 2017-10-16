Sargun casts a spell at Bigg Boss 11 as a panelist

Sargun Mehta is a celebrity next door image. Petite and comely, her charm has weaved a magic spell on the audience. Though happily married, her immense fan following is simply mesmerized by her persona and beauty. She has starred in a number of successful Punjabi movies.

Her debut movie, Angrez with Amrinder Gill and Ammy Virk did wonders at the Box Office and put her in the top league in no time. This followed by immensely successful Lahoriye which got rave reviews from the critics. Her acting prowess and screen charisma was noted by Bollywood.

Though she couldn’t land any role in Hindi movies, she was picked for a popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. There she showed how acting is second nature to her and her acting skills are sure to land her good roles. It’s no wonder that she attended Bigg Boss 11 as a panelist along with Manu Punjabi who is last year finalist of Bigg Boss 11.

We may say, Sargun being picked up is more due to her association with Sony due to The Kapil Sharma Show but Bigg Boss is of international fame. Its die-hard fans swear by it and wait anxiously for its telecast season after season. So the panelist has to be a celebrity of note and make good sense while interacting.

In discussion with Saurav Sharma at the show yesterday, Sargun commented on the way Hina is losing her calm and how bad it looks. Let’s hope her success on TV and Punjabi cinema is noticed in Bollywood and she is picked up soon in a lead role!