Sarang inspects National Shooting Ball Championship

Bhopal : Minister of State for Cooperatives, Gas Tragedy, Relief and Rehabilitation (Independent Charge) Vishwas Sarang inspected the arrangements of 35th National Shooting Ball Championship being organized from November 12 to 14 at Bhopal. This competition is being organised in memory of Smt. Prasoon Sarang at Guru Govindsingh Garden Campus situated at Govind Garden Bhopal.

Sarang reached the competition site to inspect the arrangements. He was welcomed by the local Corporator and President of the organizing committee Smt. Manjushri Barkiya. Srang expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. He directed the officials to complete the local works related to the competition at the earliest.

Sarang assured that no scarcity will come in the way for organising the competition. Sarang inspects Chhath arrangements Minister of State for Cooperatives, Gas Tragedy, Relief and Rehabilitation (Independent Charge) Vishwas Sarang apprised himself about the Chhath arrangements today. He inspected the Suryakunds prepared for the Bhojpuri community to pay Ardhya.

He directed the officers to make better arrangements. Sarang also inspected the kund constructed at Durga Mandir situated at Old Subhash Nagar and directed the officials for sanitation and white washing. Local Corporator and Office Bearers of Bhojpuri Community were present on the occasion. It may be mentioned that Chhath Pooja festival will be completed after paying Ardhya to sunset and sunrise of November 6 evening and November 7 morning respectively.