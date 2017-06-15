Sarang inaugurates Blood Storage Unit in Sultania Hospital

Bhopal : Minister of State for Cooperative, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation (Independent Charge) Vishwas Sarang inaugurated Blood Storage Unit at Sultania Hospital today. MLA Surendra Nath Singh, Dean G.M.C. Dr. M.C. Songara, Hospital Superintendent Dr. Kiran Pipre were present on the occasion.

Sarang said that blood of all the groups will be available at this unit all the time. Blood will be brought from Hamidia Blood Bank to keep it in the storage to avoid inconvenience to the patients.

He informed about the activities concerning establishment of large and advanced blood bank of the state in Gas Relief hospital and bone marrow transplant unit in Kamla Nehru hospital. He said that this blood storage unit is one of the activity in the series of works being undertaken by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand health services in the entire state.

Sarang further mentioned that initiative will be taken to provide combined health services in Bhopal in future in place of services rendered separately by Gas Relief, Health and ESI with mutual cooperation.