Sankritik Samaj awards prizes to artists to mark culmination of Dussehra fest

Bhopal : A prize distribution function marked the culmination of 15-day Ramleela, Durga and Dussehra ceremony organized under the aegis of HE Sankritik Samaj Berkheda. BHEL general manager (GM) RK Arya was the chief guest on the occasion while GM Rajiv Singh presided over.

BHEL Ladies Club vice presidents Sunita Arya and Shahsi Singh, additional GM Anant Toppo, Dr. Somi Toppo, Dr. Satish Malik, Kamani Malik and Nav Bharat press GM Ravendra Mishra were present as special guests.

Chief guest RK Arya threw light on Ramayan and life of Lord Ram and urged those present to try to emulate Ram’s ideals and follow the path shown by the Lord. Presiding over the programme, GM Rajiv Singh said the HE Sankritik Samaj has been organizing praiseworthy programmes and it depicts the hard work and dedication of the workers and artists and the team spirit.

The guests have away prizes to artists and workers. Earlier HE Sankritik Samaj general secretary Amar Singh Rathore, vice president Devendra Pratap Singh, cultural secretary VP Pathak and other functionaries including Bhanu Shrivastava, Rajesh Chaudhary, Shailendra Dubey, Vijay Patel, Nagendra Sharma, PN Singh, AB Yadav, Bhupendra Singh, Kishan Lal, Satyendra Singh, Rakesh Babu Khare, Raju Mishra, Amar Pal Singh, Kamlesh Yadav, Amarjeet Singh, S Sainthil Kumar, Harish Pathak, Sharad Narayan Rajput, Mohan Singh, Rameshwar Sanvale, Chandrashekhar Kinkar, Mritunjay Mishra, Negiji and Sunil Sinha welcomed the guests with bouquets. General secretary Amar Singh Rathore presented the annual report and conducted the programme while vice president Devendra Pratap Singh expressed gratitude.