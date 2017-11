Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who made his comeback in Bollywood with Omung Kumar’s ‘Bhoomi’ is winning laurels. Recently at an award function, Sanjay Dutt won the prestigious Popular Actor award.

At Asia Vision Movie Awards 2017, Sanjay Dutt won this award. The award show was held in Dubai where Sanjay was in his full element and while accepting the award Sanjay thanked his mentors.