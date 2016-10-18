Sanitation & smart city exhibition opened by Naidu & Chouhan

Bhopal : Union minister for urban development and poverty alleviation M Venkaiyya Naidu and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today opened exhibition on sanitation and smart city in a workshop on urban development issues. State minister for urban development and housing Smt Maya Singh was present on the occasion.

Equipment of sanitation equipment manufacturing companies were displayed in the exhibition. A model for generation of 11.5 MW electricity from waste was displayed by Municipal Corporation, Jabalpur. Commissioner, Urban Development Vivek Agrawal informed detailed action plan for setting up five units for generation of 65 MW electricity from waste.

Composting machines were displayed in the exhibition by Plant Ecoman based on compost, Green Waste and Narmada Biotech 54 metric tonne unit etc. Technology for making compost at home was demonstrated by Muskan organisation. Waste carrying vehicles were displayed by Mahindra & Mahindra.

Pre-face toilet model was demonstrated by Kaya organisation. Information about molded personal toilet was given by DVM engineers. Detail about series of public toilets was given by Urban Art Commission and Sulabh International. Sanitary vending machine was displayed by Hindustan Lever Ltd. Municipal Corporations of Bhopal and Indore made presentations on progress.