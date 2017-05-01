Sandeep and Guptill star in Kings XI Punjab’s 10-wkt win

Agencies, Mohali

Kings XI Punjab registered a majestic 10-wicket triumph against Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium here today. After Kings XI Punjab’s medium fast bowler Sandeep Sharma (4 for 20) wrecked Delhi Daredevils for their all-time lowest total of 67 in 17.1 overs, Kings XI Punjab openers Martin Guptill and Hashim Amla (16) snatched the required runs without being separated for the opening wicket stand.

They posted 67 in just 7.5 overs. For his brilliant bowling Sandeep Sharma was adjudged the Man of the Match. It was Kings XI Punjab’s big win after earlier disappointments. In their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab had lost by 26 runs. Martin Gupptill played an unbeaten 27-ball half century while Amla remained not out on 16 which be scored from 20 deliveries and hit one boundary.

Martin Guptill slammed 50 from just 27 balls and executed half a dozen boundaries besides hitting three effortless sixes Earlier, Delhi Daredevils’ wickets fell nine pins Patiala’s 24-year-old new ball bowler Sandeep Sharma caused Delhi Daredevils’ collapse as the Kings XI Punjab skittled out their opponents for Daredevils’ all-time lowest total of 67 in 17.1 overs. Sandeep Sharma delivered his career best bowling figures of 4-0-20-4.

Bowling at the home pitch, Sandeep Sharma accounted for the wickets of openers Sanju Samson (5) and Sam Billings (0), Shreys Iyer (6) and Kagison Rabada (11). Axar Patel and Varun Aaroon captured two wickets for 22 and 3 runs, respectively. Only three Delhi Daredevils batsman Karun Nair (11), Chris Anderson (18) and Kagiso Rabada (11) could cross the double figure mark.