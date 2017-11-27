Samajwadi Party to become National Party from MP

Chronicle Reporter, Vidisha

Samajwadi party chief of Madhya Pradesh Gouri Yadav spoke to Press in Vidisha, said that Samajwadi party in coming election of vidhansabha in M.P., will contest all the 230 seats. He said Shivrajsingh Govt. will face down fall because the Anti incumbency factor is developing in the state at ground level.

He said Samajwadi party will be a part of the government after coming election. Also said “we have already given 7 MLAs in Samajwadi party from M.P.in past, we will do much better in coming election”. When askesd, who will be face of Samajwadi party in election in M.P., he said “Our face is only Akhilesh Yadav”.

He said former C.M. of U.P.is coming to Bhopal for laying foundation stone of Samajwadi party state level office. He also said Samajwadi party will not contest By-Elections in M.P. as preparing for general election.

Samajwadi party Chief of Madhya Pradesh said Samajwadi party will be recognized as National Party by Election Cmmission after contesting Elections in M.P.

Although those parties who are already having status of National Party like CPI, BSP, NCP, Trinamool Congress are at risk of losing their national status after facing defeat in the 16th general election, still Samajwadi Party is dreaming for National Level Status.

To get the status of National Party, Samajwadi Party has to fulfil one of the three conditions of Election Commission.

1- Getting at least 6% of the valid votes polled in at least four states, in the Lok Sabha or Vidhansabha elections, and winning at least 4 seats in the Lok Sabha from any State, Or

2- Winning at least 2% seats in the Lok Sabha (i.e., 11 seats in the existing Lok Sabha having 543 members) elected from at least three different States.

3- Recognized as a State party in at least four States. At present only seven parties come under this criteria, they are Congress, BJP, CPI, CPI(M),BSP,NCP and Trinamool Congress, out of which four are at risk of losing National Status.

Samajwadi Party as already has more than 4 members in Loksabha from UP, so will try to consolidates the votes of minority in coming election in 2018 in M.P. to reach the goal of 6% of the valid votes in one more state.

But this strategy of Samajwadi party may benefit BJP only and this strategy may undergo the principle of “Marriage of Convenience” between the BJP and Samajwadi Party, nothing else.