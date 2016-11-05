Samajwadi ‘parivar war’ resets State’s political dynamics ahead of Assy Elections

Agencies, New Delhi

The internal squabble in the Samajwadi Party, the first family of the country’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, has added new and interesting dimensions to its politics ahead of Assembly elections next year, as the unity or discord in the ‘’parivar’’ was going to affect the fortunes and strategy of other key players in the state.

Though, SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav today managed to make the family put up a joint front at the silver jubilee celebrations of the party, but the quick fix may not last long, feel political analysts. He also secured the presence of the Janta Parivar leaders, but it would be too mature to say that it has heralded the making of a grand alliance of non-BJP parties in the state.

The electoral verdict in the Hindi heartland largely determins who would rule at the Centre. The BJP and the BSP which are fighting to make a come back can only celebrate the internecine war in the SP family that came into the open in recent weeks, though it has been brewing for a long time.

However, young Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav seems to have emerged as clear winner in the internal power tussle, as most of UP watchers say, and it seems that the party will finally accept his leadership of the Government, though not of the party, which firmly remains in his father Mulayam’s hand. The SP Supremo on Thursday blessed son Akhilesh’s Vikas Yatra, and uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, with whom the Chief Minister is locked in a feud for party control, had no choice but to put up a united front at the stage.

Veteran journalist Ambikanand Sahay who has been watching UP political developments over decades, says the whole SP episode has once again shown the SP supremo as a master strategist. “He has in fact secured his son’s place from any threat from his uncles.’’ Shivpal is out of government and Ramgopal is out of party,” he said. Mr Sahay is of the view that if any party which is going to benefit most from the SP’s internal dissention, is the BSP.

In his view, the BJP’s temple and patriotism card are not going to work in UP this time. Mr Mulayam very well knows that he cannot win more than around 150 seats, and that explains his inclination to go in for alliance with other non-BJP parties, he said. And it was also very clear that leaders of these non-BJP parties like Nitish Kumar and Ajit Singh or the Congress will not deal with anyone else other than Mr Mulayam and Mr Akhilesh.

The recent meetings of Congress Strategist Prashant Kishore with the SP Supremo in the capital have sparked off speculations about some alliance being worked out between the two parties. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is already believed to be having good rapport with Akhilesh. Political analysts are of the view that both the young leaders are eyeing 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Akhilesh has the age and his clean image on his side, as, he represents a new generation of the Samajwadi Party leaders as different from those who were more identified with their caste-based politics than for anything else,” says writer and political analyst Dr Terry O’Brien who has been watching the state’s political developments for a long time.

Dr O brien also feels that the internal strife seems to have only weakened Akhilesh’s uncle—Shivpal Yadav and his camp and the events of the last week have shown that any anti-BJP alliance that the SP supremo is looking for might not be possible minus Akhilesh as its leader as most of major ‘’like-minded’’ parties like the JD(U), the RLD, and also the Congress are reported to have conveyed to the SP that any such alliance in the state should be led by him only.