Salt shortage rumour triggers panic in UP

Agencies, Lucknow

Even as the people were reeling under currency crisis, a rumour has created panic among the people of Uttar Pradesh today about shortage of common salt. There was a rumour that there would be acute shortage of salt and hence the prices would rise from tomorrow. Due to the rumour people rushed to shops to purchase creating law and order in the state.

Salt which usually sold at Rs 20 per kg was now selling on premium at Rs 100 to Rs 300 per kg. UP government has issued an alert over the rumour while all the districts have been cautioned to deal with the situation sternly. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Daljit Choudhury told reporters here tonight that there was no shortage of salt in the state and people should not be panic.

“We have directed all the SPs to monitor the situation in there area and diffuse the rumour besides taking strict action against the rumour mongers,” he said. Reports said some people thronged a wholesaler in Udayganj market in the state capital and police was called to control the crowd who were purchasing salts packets in bulk.

In Indiranagar locality of Lucknow, shopkeepers refused to sell bulk salt to people after people in large number rushed to shops to purchase a full bag of salt which contains 10 kgs. Lucknow district officials here tonight claimed that there was no shortage of salt and it was just a rumour. Similar reports were also reported from Moradabad,Bareilly and other cities close to Uttarakhand.

In Bareilly police had to resort to lathi charge a crowd fighting among themselves to purchase salts in Cantonment area this evening. It was also said the rumour generated from Uttarakhand this afternoon which now has reached several cities of UP. A similar rumour about salt was generated in 1998 in the entire country.