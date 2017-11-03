Salman shoots in -22 deg C in Austria for tough action sequences of ‘Tiger Zinda hai’

New Delhi,

Yashraj Films’ forthcoming mega action entertainer, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ will see Tiger (Salman) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) brave brutally challenging weather conditions of Austria to shoot death-defying, jaw-dropping action sequences, officials at YRF said.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the coveted leading pair, play super spies in this mass entertainer.A crucial chapter in the film plays out on a remote, snow covered, visually stunning mountain scape of Austria.Filming here was nothing short of a massive challenge for the entire crew.

Speaking about the experience of shooting in Austria, director Ali Abbas Zafar said, “What we see onscreen might look a lot easier than it actually is! Sometimes, sequences like the ones shot in Austria can be difficult to achieve.For a significant chapter in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, we had to film in a place that had a certain amount of aloofness and isolation.

We found that spot in the mountains of Austria, a place where time seemed to stand still and frozen.Since the shoot here was scheduled during winters, temperatures at minus 22 degrees Celsius brought practically impossible challenges.

Zafar said,’Shooting here meant dealing with unexpected situations.Literally a lot of pain had gone behind this sequence.Salman developed a health issue, but he still trained to film here and delivered on a tough action sequence.And we shot a really beautiful love song here.

‘We had expertise on our side, since we worked with an international crew that has worked on the latest Bond film, Spectre.In the end, as a team, we are fairly satisfied that we managed to film here successfully.”Among the most awaited film of 2017, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is set to release on December 22.