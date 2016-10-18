Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Salary of employees to be stopped if delay in payment to milk products

October 18, 2016 10:29 am

Bhopal : Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Antar Singh Arya today reviewed activities of Cooperatives Milk Federations of Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain. Arya said that milk federation should ensure payment to cattle owners and milk cooperatives societies for milk in any condition.

If the delay is occur than concerning officers salary will be stopped. Principal secretary Ashwini Roy and managing director, cooperatives dairy federation Dr. Aruna Gupta were present.

Arya instructed to develop new milk routes in the areas where societies and milk producers are not purchasing milk from cattle owners. Arya said that it would increase earning of milk producers and increase availability of milk in the state.

