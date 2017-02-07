Sahara default case : Ambey Valley properties attached

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today attached Ambey Valley properties in Lonavala in connection with Sahara’s default in paying the money to SEBI. A bench, led by Justice Dipak Misra, and also comprising Justices Arjan Kumar Sikri and Ranjan Gogoi,gave the direction after hearing from the counsel of Sahara and Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The properties would be kept under the supervision of court. Nobody would seize or do any thing with these properties till the next date of the hearing on the case till February 27, the Apex Court said. The SC also asked Sahara to furnish a list of properties which were free from litigation and mortgage so that it could be put into public auction. Sahara admitted before the court that it had to pay an amount of Rs 14,000 crore as principal money to SEBI.

The business conglomerate told the apex court that it had already paid Rs 11,000 crore. Roy was in Tihar jail since March 4, 2014, till his mother’s death in May 6, 2016, for not complying with the apex court’s orders in connection with a long dispute with the market regulator.

SEBI had alleged that Roy failed to comply with the 2012 SC order directing him to return investors more than Rs 20,000 crore with 15 percent interest that his two companies Sahara India Real Estate Corp Ltd and the Sahara Housing Finance Corp Ltd had raised through optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCD) in 2007 and 2008.