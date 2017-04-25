Sageer vents ire on BMC officials at chaupal

Bhopal : BMC leader of opposition Mohammad Sageer vented ire during chaupal organized at the Mayor’s residence on Monday. Sageer said the BMC officials do not answer even his calls. He threatened to resign.

Mayor Alok Sharma said reckless officials would be removed. BMC Commissioner Chhavi Bhardwaj said the all the problems would be expeditiously resolved. Mayor organizes chaupal at his residence every Monday where people narrate their problems.

Mayor heard people’s problems and issued directives to solve them. Leader of opposition Sageer said Ward-42 is facing serious water problem.

There has been no water supply for last four days. He said he had called BMC staff several times over this issue but the officials do not even attend the phone calls. BMC Commissioner said action would be taken against the responsible officers.