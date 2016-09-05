Sacked Min row : Sandeep Kumar’s Secy detained

Agencies, New Delhi

Sacked Minister Sandeep Kumar’s Personal Secretary Praveen Kumar, who is accused of circulating the objectionable CD, was today detained by the Delhi Police. Sources said Praveen, aide of the former Minister, was detained from the Delhi Secretariat. It is being alleged that Praveen leaked the video and later circulated the clip, featuring Kumar in an objectionable position with two women.

Yesterday, Sandeep was sent to one-day police custody. Police had sought 14-day remand for the accused, but the court only agreed for one-day police custody. During interrogation of the accused, it was found that leaked pictures of the women were circulated by Praveen. Sandeep, who was sacked as Social Welfare Minister and suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party, following surfacing of the objectionable video, was arrested on Saturday by the police.

He was arrested shortly after the police received a complaint from one of the two women¸ seen in the video, against the AAP MLA, alleging that she was sedated and sexually exploited by him. Police booked Sandeep under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant Sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Talking to reporters here, DCP Vikramjeet Singh said, ‘The ex-minister has been arrested on the basis of evidence. He was on his way to surrender, when we arrested him. He will now be produced in the court.’ The complainant said she met Kumar in his office with regard to her ration card.

According to the complainant, he allegedly offered her cold drink, which was spiked with sedatives. She became unconscious, after which he sexually exploited her and made a video without consent. ‘I want action against him. I am a poor woman and because of him, my image is spoiled. I want my identity not to be disclosed as I have small children,’ the victim said reportedly in her complaint.