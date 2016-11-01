S P Balasubrahmanyam to get Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality of the year 2016 at IFFI

Agencies, New Delhi

S P Balasubrahmanyam, whose melodious voice has been regaling millions of Indian film songs lover over the past half century, will be honored with Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year 2016.

Announcing at a news conference on International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said, “Subrahmanyam has an incredible voice range, deep rich voice, exemplary technique and amazing control made him a highly sought voice after singer by many of India’s music composers.”

“He holds the Guinness World record of having sung the largest number of songs in more than five different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam,” he added.

Recipient of many awards like National Film Awards across four languages as well as a Filmfare Award, five South Filmfare Awards and numerous state awards from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, SP Balasubrahmanyam also acted in several films both in full-fledged protagonist and cameo roles. He is also a recipient of civilian awards such as Padmashri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011) from the Government of India.