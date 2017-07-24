Russia keen to sell new fighter jet mig-35-to IAF

Agencies, Zhukovsky (Russia)

Russian is keen to sell the fifth generation MiG-35 fighter aircraft to Indian Air Force. If India shows interest, then the deal can be confirmed. This is what Ilya Tarasenko, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the MiG Corporation said in a strategic affairs meet.

This state-of-the-art aircraft, launched in January this year, is being considered in many ways comparable to the American aircraft F-35. Its systems are similar to those of MiG-29 which are used by the Indian Air Force. Running Zhukovski, Russia Max 2017 Tarasenco CEO Speaking during the air show, said his company is doing according to the requirements of the Indian Air Force to get the purchase order.

Both sides are in the process of negotiating on technical issues right now. The Chief of the MiG Company said that India has been using its planes for the last 50 years. He wants to buy and use the company’s latest product too. Asked about the price of the aircraft, he said, cheaper side of an after-sales service should be included.