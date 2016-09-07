Rupee rises by 19 paise against USD

Agencies, Mumbai

The rupee appreciated today by 19 paise to 66 point 33 against the greenback in early trade on increase selling of US Dollars by bankers and exporters, amid sustained foreign inflows dealers at Forex Market said.

Weak dollars against other currencies and a higher opening in the domestic equity market also supported the rupee they added. The rupee had soared by a whopping 30 paise to end at near four-month high of 66.52 in yesterday’s trade An oscillation was seen during an intra day as 66.32 and 66.40 respectively.