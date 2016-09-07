Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
4:18 pm - Wednesday September 7, 2016

Rupee rises by 19 paise against USD

September 7, 2016 2:32 pm

rupee_dolllar

Agencies, Mumbai

The rupee appreciated today by 19 paise to 66 point 33 against the greenback in early trade on increase selling of US Dollars by bankers and exporters, amid sustained foreign inflows dealers at Forex Market said.

Weak dollars against other currencies and a higher opening in the domestic equity market also supported the rupee they added. The rupee had soared by a whopping 30 paise to end at near four-month high of 66.52 in yesterday’s trade An oscillation was seen during an intra day as 66.32 and 66.40 respectively.

Posted in: Business

You might like:

Water from Cauvery released to TN as per SC direction Water from Cauvery released to TN as per SC direction
Rupee rises by 19 paise against USD Rupee rises by 19 paise against USD
PM leaves for Lao PDR to attend ASEAN and East Asia Summits PM leaves for Lao PDR to attend ASEAN and East Asia Summits
Tourism Min approves projects of Rs 450 cr under Swadesh Darshan for MP, U’khand, TN, UP, Sikkim Tourism Min approves projects of Rs 450 cr under Swadesh Darshan for MP, U’khand, TN, UP, Sikkim