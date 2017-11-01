Rupee rises by 11 paise against USD in early trade

Mumbai,

The rupee appreciated further on Wednesday by 11 paise to 64.63 against the US Dollar in early trade due to brisk selling of the greenback by bankers and exporters coupled with thedomestic stocks scaling new highs.

Other than that, improvement of India’s ranking in ease of Doing Business also supported the rupee sentiment, forex dealers said. The World Bank released the list of favourable countries for doing business on Tuesday.

The Indian currency, which had risen by 11 paise to 64.74 against USD, opened this morning at 65.00 per USD and touched a day’s high and low at 65.00 and 64.77, respectively.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 238.16 points to hit an all-time high of 33,451.29, while the NSE Nifty crossed the 10,400-point mark for the first time in early trade.