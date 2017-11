Mumbai,

The rupee went up on Friday by 4 paise to 64.56 against the US Dollar in early trade due to sell off of the greenback by exporters as well as inflow of foreign funds into domestic equity markets, dealers at the Interbank Forex Market said here.

The domestic currency opened at 64.56 in morning trade and then touched a high at 64.58 and low at 64.53, respectively.The local unit firmed up as American currency weakened against other currencies overseas.