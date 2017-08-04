Rs 24.97 cr provided for Bharat Mata Parisar

Bhopal : The proposal to build Bharat Mata Parisar at Singarcholi (Manuabhan Tekri) was unanimously approved at the general meeting of Bhopal Municipal Council on Thursday. Mayor Alok Sharma said provision of Rs 24.97 crore has been made for Bharat Mata Parisar. He urged the members to contribute from their fund for the Bharat Mata Parisar.

Municipal council chairman announced to provide Rs 11 lakh from his fund. Congress Corporator Group leader Mohammad Sageer announced to contribute Rs 10 lakh from his corporator fund, while corporator Rambabu Patidar contributed Rs 10 lakh and zone president Rajesh Khatik contributed Rs 5 lakh. Many other corporators agreed to contribute from their corporator fund.

Corporator of both the opposition and ruling parties discussed at length about the Bharat Mata Parisar. Mayor Alok Sharma said a grand statue of Bharat Mata will be installed and life-size statues of 44 freedom fighters will be established in the Parisar. Besides an open air auditorium will be established and the National Flag will be hoisted in front of the entrance of the auditorium.